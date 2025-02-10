Ed Reed goes viral for perfect Super Bowl blackout joke

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed went viral for his perfect joke during the first half of Super Bowl LIX.

Reed posted on X with a hilarious joke alluding to a conspiracy theory about Super Bowl XLVII, which Reed’s Ravens won. The Hall of Fame safety joked that the NFL would stage a repeat of the famous blackout that happened in that game 12 years earlier to try and spark a Kansas City Chiefs comeback.

“Lights definitely gonna get (turned) off again,” Reed wrote with a pair of laughing emojis.

Lights definitely gonna get turn off again 😂 🤣 — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) February 10, 2025

Reed’s joke works on several levels. That blackout happened at the Caesars Superdome, the same stadium Sunday’s game is being played in. The Ravens led the San Francisco 49ers 28-6 when the stadium went dark during that game, an event that prompted a 34-minute delay. After that delay, the Niners were able to collect themselves and rally to within 31-29 before the Ravens held off the comeback. The Chiefs fell behind 24-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game, creating the risk of a similarly lopsided contest.

Multiple Ravens players have suggested the blackout was intentional and done by the NFL to try to prevent a blowout, though there has never been any evidence to support that.

Some fans were still on comeback watch despite Kansas City’s huge deficit. If the lights go out in the second half, Reed can say he warned everyone it was coming.