 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 9, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Chiefs’ ugly first half in Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Kansas City ChiefsPatrick MahomesSuper Bowl 59
Patrick Mahomes during warmups wearing a Chiefs hoodie

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday fell into a massive hole at halftime of Super Bowl 59. Some fans felt like it was right where they wanted to be.

The Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 after two quarters of play at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst halves of his career, going 6/14 for 33 yards and 2 interceptions. The Chiefs quarterback was also sacked three times.

Travis Kelce also failed to make a single catch before halftime — the first time it’s happened in his postseason career.

Kansas City even benefitted from an early controversial call that the Chiefs failed to capitalize on.

But several fans joked that the Chiefs’ nightmare start was all part of the plan. One of Tom Brady’s crowning achievements was leading the New England Patriots to a 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. According to fans on social media, Mahomes was simply setting up his own historic comeback to complete his resume.

Mahomes’ Chiefs are no stranger to Super Bowl comebacks. Their squad had been down by 10 points in all three of the team’s Super Bowl wins with Mahomes as their starter. But a 24-point deficit may have been a little overambitious.