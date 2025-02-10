Everyone said the same thing about Chiefs’ ugly first half in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday fell into a massive hole at halftime of Super Bowl 59. Some fans felt like it was right where they wanted to be.

The Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 after two quarters of play at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst halves of his career, going 6/14 for 33 yards and 2 interceptions. The Chiefs quarterback was also sacked three times.

Travis Kelce also failed to make a single catch before halftime — the first time it’s happened in his postseason career.

Kansas City even benefitted from an early controversial call that the Chiefs failed to capitalize on.

But several fans joked that the Chiefs’ nightmare start was all part of the plan. One of Tom Brady’s crowning achievements was leading the New England Patriots to a 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. According to fans on social media, Mahomes was simply setting up his own historic comeback to complete his resume.

Roger Goodell rescripting 28-3 for Mahomes pic.twitter.com/vNmrRXl0Xk — Easy (@EasyCantMiss) February 10, 2025

They running back a 28-3 storyline pic.twitter.com/bLwHTtMV3n — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) February 10, 2025

Mahomes’ Chiefs are no stranger to Super Bowl comebacks. Their squad had been down by 10 points in all three of the team’s Super Bowl wins with Mahomes as their starter. But a 24-point deficit may have been a little overambitious.