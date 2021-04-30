Bears DB Eddie Jackson trashed team’s QBs after Justin Fields pick

It’s safe to say Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson approves of the team’s decision to trade up for quarterback Justin Fields.

Jackson was on Instagram Live as the Bears traded up for the No. 11 pick in the draft, and he broadcast his reaction as the Fields pick was announced. He didn’t bother hiding his excitement, either.

“About time we got us a real [quarterback],” Jackson says toward the end of the clip.

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of Andy Dalton, who the Bears insist is still the starter. It’s pretty obvious that nobody is buying that, though.

The Bears’ recent quarterback history is definitely poor. Jay Cutler was succeeded by Mitchell Trubisky, who failed to live up to his own lofty expectations. Nick Foles shared time last year, and Foles was expected to back up Dalton prior to the draft. That has almost certainly changed now, much to Jackson’s delight.