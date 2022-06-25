Hall of Famer has bold prediction after Arch Manning commitment

Arch Manning announced his commitment Thursday to play at the University of Texas, and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James believes that both Manning and James’ son, Eden, will play together in the NFL.

Eden James, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, committed to Howard University last fall. The elder James told TMZ Sports in an article published Friday that his son and Manning have the potential to be the next great Manning-James duo.

“I’m calling it right now,” Edgerrin James said. “They’re both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave — 2.0!

“When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that’s at Howard, so I said it’s going to be a reconnection in the future,” Edgerrin James said. “You’re going to see my son — you’re going to see James-Manning connection.”

Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class. According to 247 Sports, Eden James was believed to be the highest-ranked player to sign with an HBCU in modern history.

Version 1.0 of the Manning-James connection worked out pretty well while the two played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1999-2005. Edgerrin James made four Pro Bowls over that span, and ran the ball 2,188 times for 9,226 yards and 64 touchdowns. Peyton Manning threw for 33,189 yards and 244 touchdowns, and won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2003 and 2004. The Colts made the playoffs six of their seven seasons together.

Eden James and Arch Manning would likely be in the NFL by 2025 or 2026. But Peyton Manning, Arch’s uncle, has some more reasonable expectations for the future Longhorn.

