Eli Apple had message for Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered Thursday night’s game looking for revenge against Eli Apple, but the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback walked out of the stadium a winner. While Hill put up some big numbers, Apple was pleased with the result.

Hill talked some smack to Apple during the week. Hill delivered a message to Apple while speaking with reporters after last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pro Bowl receiver told Apple he could not wait to play against him and said, “I owe you, boy.”

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins "I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

Apple and the Bengals beat Hill’s former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, twice last season. The second meeting came in the AFC Championship Game. There was a play in that game where Apple tackled Hill short of the goal line as time expired in the first half, which prevented the Chiefs from extending their 21-10 lead. It is unclear if that is why Hill was seeking revenge against Apple, but whether or not he got it depends on your perspective.

Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards on Thursday night. The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15, however. After the game, Apple made it clear that he believes he got the last laugh against Hill.

“It’s always good to win. Especially this week when it’s a little added with people talking,” Apple said, via the Bengals’ official website. “But it’s about who leaves the game with a Dub. We did.”

Apple also called Hill a “great talent,” so he still took the high road in a way.

Hill’s focus turned away from Apple following Thursday’s game. The star receiver said he felt disrespected by something a Bengals coach said to him, though he did not share any details.

