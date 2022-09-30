Tyreek Hill felt ‘disrespected’ by Bengals coach

Tyreek Hill was unhappy with a member of the Cincinnati Bengals following Thursday night’s game.

Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals for their first defeat of the season. Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards in the loss. He said after the game that he was upset with a Bengals coach for disrespecting him.

Tyreek Hill was unhappy with an unspecified Bengals coach who spoke to him in objectionable way. Hill declined to say what was said, but told CBS-4 and others that "whatever coach that is, I'm going to find you and have a… conversation. I felt disrespected as a man." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 30, 2022

Tyreek Hill said a a Bengals coach said something to him during the game that he didn't appreciate: "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro … me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly the coach said to upset Hill. Hill doesn’t even know the identity of the person who said something to him.

Entering the game, Hill told Bengals cornerback Eli Apple that he owed him.

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins "I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

Did the coach or staff member have anything to say about that? Hill produced on the field with a big game, but his team lost. Maybe we’ll find out in the ensuing days more details on the Hill situation with the mystery staff member.