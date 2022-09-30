 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill felt ‘disrespected’ by Bengals coach

September 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill was unhappy with a member of the Cincinnati Bengals following Thursday night’s game.

Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals for their first defeat of the season. Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards in the loss. He said after the game that he was upset with a Bengals coach for disrespecting him.

It’s unclear what exactly the coach said to upset Hill. Hill doesn’t even know the identity of the person who said something to him.

Entering the game, Hill told Bengals cornerback Eli Apple that he owed him.

Did the coach or staff member have anything to say about that? Hill produced on the field with a big game, but his team lost. Maybe we’ll find out in the ensuing days more details on the Hill situation with the mystery staff member.

