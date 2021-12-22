Eli Manning shows proof he was right about Eagles fans

Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night.

During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2.

Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of showing the kind of treatment he got from Eagles fans when he was playing for the Giants (see it here).

Eli actually got some complaints from the FCC over his gesture. But guess what? He was proven to be right!

During Tuesday night’s Eagles-Washington game in Philly, an Eagles fan was captured on TV flipping a double bird to the cameras. Eli commented on the picture on Twitter and said “I told you so!!!”

I told you so!!! https://t.co/kJsjOu3tK9 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) December 22, 2021

He was right. It’s not as if Philly fans haven’t had a reputation for years for being notoriously tough. That’s who they are.

