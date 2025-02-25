Eli Manning posts the most embarrassing photo of him

The most embarrassing photo that exists of Eli Manning has officially gone viral, and we can thank the former New York Giants star for that.

Manning took to social media on Sunday to share the type of photo that most people would pray remained at the bottom of a box in their attic. The image showed the two-time Super Bowl champion in some sort of ridiculous costume that looked like it may have been from a school play.

“I’m glad my parents can send me this picture and just laugh! I was not laughing then and I still don’t see the humor,” Manning wrote on X.

Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

I’m glad my parents can send me this picture and just laugh! I was not laughing then and I still don’t see the humor. pic.twitter.com/UNYqlLX5Ww — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 23, 2025

Only a confident man would allow that photo to see the light of day. Of course, we are talking about the same former quarterback who once took down Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots, so Eli has every right to be comfortable in his own skin.

Manning has always had a great sense of humor. That isn’t even the only embarrassing photo he has shared with his more than 500,000 social media followers.