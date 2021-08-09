Eli Manning cracked funny joke on brother Peyton’s enshrinement day

Peyton Manning may have gotten all the headlines over the weekend as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, but his brother Eli continued to prove that he is king of the Mannings when it comes to social media.

Hours before Peyton was enshrined in Canton, Ohio, Eli sent a hilarious tweet about how he and his wife, Abby, won the consolation bracket of their mixed doubles tennis tournament. Eli said their big win made the day “even more special for the Manning family,” though he didn’t want to take anything away from Peyton.

Peyton is not the only Manning to win an award today. Abby and I won the Consolation bracket of the B league in Mixed Doubles Tennis. This day just became even more special for the Manning family. Don’t tell Peyt, I don’t want to take anything away from his big day. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) August 8, 2021

Eli was seen tearing up at numerous points during Peyton’s speech on Sunday night, so it’s safe to conclude he realized the Hall of Fame enshrinement was a bit more important than his and Abby’s tennis match.

While he may not have had quite the NFL career his older brother had, Manning has two Super Bowl rings of his own and seems to have found his niche since retiring. He now works for the New York Giants in community relations, and the recent tweet he sent about the team’s practice brawl was a great example of how entertaining he has become.

There’s simply very little the Mannings can’t do.