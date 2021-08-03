Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it.

Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.

Now we know why the fight broke out at practice today!! The players are trying to get there hands on this bobblehead. https://t.co/cOHNIe98lw — Eli Manning (@EliManning) August 3, 2021

That was probably it, Eli.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was furious over the practice brawl. One of the things that surprised beat writers most about it was that Daniel Jones ended up at the bottom of a pile, though the quarterback didn’t seem too concerned about it afterward.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, now works for the Giants on business operations and fan engagement initiatives. Unless he has a social media manager who comes up with all of his clever one-liners, tweeting may be his best talent now.