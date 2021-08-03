 Skip to main content
Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

August 3, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Eli Manning

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it.

Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.

That was probably it, Eli.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was furious over the practice brawl. One of the things that surprised beat writers most about it was that Daniel Jones ended up at the bottom of a pile, though the quarterback didn’t seem too concerned about it afterward.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, now works for the Giants on business operations and fan engagement initiatives. Unless he has a social media manager who comes up with all of his clever one-liners, tweeting may be his best talent now.

