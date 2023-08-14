Eli Manning has funny reaction to brother Peyton’s new gig

Peyton Manning has landed a teaching job, and Eli Manning does not think his older brother is going to be running a very tight ship.

The University of Tennessee announced on Monday that Peyton has been appointed a professor of practice at his alma mater’s College of Communication and Information. Peyton will work with current UT faculty in classes pertaining to sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking.

There were a variety of reactions to the news, but Eli’s may have been the best. He joked that his brother’s classes will be an “Easy A.”

In addition to being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Peyton is also very experienced in the sports media world. He launched his Omaha Productions entertainment company in 2020 and has enjoyed tremendous success with it in a short amount of time.

Eli and Peyton never pass up an opportunity to heckle each other.