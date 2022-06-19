 Skip to main content
Eli Manning appreciated swipe Ole Miss took at his brother Peyton

June 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Eli Manning in a coat and tie

Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning is viewed by most as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. To some of the people at Ole Miss, however, he is merely Eli’s older brother.

Peyton was shown on the video board during Saturday’s College World Series game between Ole Miss and Auburn in Omaha. The graphic described him as “Eli Manning’s brother.” Eli tweeted on Sunday that he likes that title for his brother.

In most settings, Peyton would probably be described as a Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion. Only at an Ole Miss or possibly New York Giants event would he take a back seat to Eli.

Peyton has been enjoying a lot of the College World Series this year. He was spotted wearing a very appropriate hat during another game on Friday night.

