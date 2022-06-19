Eli Manning appreciated swipe Ole Miss took at his brother Peyton

Peyton Manning is viewed by most as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. To some of the people at Ole Miss, however, he is merely Eli’s older brother.

Peyton was shown on the video board during Saturday’s College World Series game between Ole Miss and Auburn in Omaha. The graphic described him as “Eli Manning’s brother.” Eli tweeted on Sunday that he likes that title for his brother.

I like Peyton’s new title. https://t.co/VyP7uajJT5 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 19, 2022

In most settings, Peyton would probably be described as a Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion. Only at an Ole Miss or possibly New York Giants event would he take a back seat to Eli.

Peyton has been enjoying a lot of the College World Series this year. He was spotted wearing a very appropriate hat during another game on Friday night.