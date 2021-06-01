Eli Manning sends funny tweet about family QB highlight reel

Eli Manning has become quite good at this whole Twitter thing since he retired from the NFL in 2019, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was at it again on Tuesday.

The NFL shared a cool video over the weekend that included the top 25 plays from the careers of Eli, Peyton Manning and their father Archie Manning. Eli noted that his father’s top plays looked quite different from his and Peyton’s.

My Dad’s top plays look very different from Peyton’s and mine. https://t.co/P2TgxbjKUM — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 1, 2021

If you watch the video, you’ll see that Archie’s highlights show him making plays with his legs. Eli and Peyton were many things during their careers, but they certainly were not scrambling quarterbacks. They are, however, very self-aware.

Eli has been on fire for quite some time now, but this has been a particularly good month for him. Anytime you can poke fun at your inability to run and also take a timely shot at Tom Brady, you know you are doing Twitter right.