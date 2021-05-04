Eli Manning has great response to Tom Brady’s admission about 18-1 season

Tom Brady made a somewhat surprising admission last week about how badly he would love for an undefeated season to be a part of his legacy. One of the people who stood in the way of that happening was Eli Manning, and the former New York Giants quarterback clearly feels no sympathy for Brady.

Brady appeared on the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon Live video conference call during the draft. Shannon Sharpe asked him during the event if he would trade two of his seven championship rings if it meant completing the 19-0 season in 2007. Brady, without hesitation, admitted that he would.

That’s too bad, says Manning. Eli sent a great tweet on Tuesday in response to Brady’s comments.

Manning and the Giants were huge underdogs in Super Bowl XLII before they shocked the world. Eli ended up winning another Super Bowl (against New England again), but we know which one meant the most to him. He probably wouldn’t trade the championship in 2008 for three more rings.

The lighthearted jab was nothing unusual for Manning, but he and Brady actually share great mutual respect. Eli reminded us of that when he revealed what he told Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Brady has gotten the best of almost every opponent he has faced in his career, but Manning will always have one over on him.