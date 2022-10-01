Eli Manning responds to nephew Arch breaking his record

Eli Manning responded on Twitter Friday night to a post about his nephew, Arch, breaking one of his high school records.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, threw for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in Isidore Newman’s 55-22 win over Pearl River on Friday night.

The big game gave Arch 7,395 yards and 101 passing touchdowns in his Newman career. While he had already surpassed uncle Peyton’s touchdown passes record (92) the previous week, Arch’s big game on Friday allowed him to surpass uncle Eli’s previous passing yards mark (7,389).

Eli responded to the news over Twitter. He noted that he accomplished his mark while taking snaps from under center.

But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000! https://t.co/6xS0pUiwRE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 1, 2022

Is that some salt from Eli? Probably. But the yardage marks he and Peyton put up in the ’90s are very impressive. Offenses weren’t as pass-heavy as they are now.

Maybe Eli has a little bitterness over his nephew choosing to play college ball at Texas instead of Ole Miss!