Eli Manning sends funny tweet about his new role with Giants

The New York Giants announced last month that Eli Manning has officially rejoined the organization in a front office role, and it sounds like there has been a bit of a learning curve for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Giants fans who were trying to secure tickets to the team’s “Fan Fest” this week experienced some technical difficulties. The team tweeted on Monday that those issues are being addressed, which drew a funny response from Manning. Eli sarcastically took the blame for the errors.

I am working on this. Part of my new job requirements. Control/Alt/Delete is not working so far. https://t.co/aVPwFz6kff — Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 13, 2021

Manning’s responsibilities include business operations and fan engagement initiatives. We highly doubt he is providing tech support, but it’s nice of him to fall on the sword.

One of the ways Manning has stayed connected to fans since he retired is through Twitter. Giants fans like nothing more than a former Super Bowl MVP quarterback taking shots at Tom Brady, so Manning seems perfect for his new role.