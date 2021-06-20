Eli Manning takes funny shot at Tom Brady with dad joke

Eli Manning showed off his sense of humor with some “dad jokes” on Father’s Day.

The former New York Giants quarterback competed with former teammate Shaun O’Hara in telling dad jokes. The Giants posted the video on Sunday, which included one zinger about Tom Brady.

Here is the Brady joke:

Eli taking a dig at Tom Brady on #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/U1BiC4RV1N — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 20, 2021

Brady has been to 10 Super Bowls and gone 7-3 in his career. Two of the Super Bowl losses came at the hands of Manning and the Giants.

Even though Brady is the best quarterback ever and has the most incredible resume, Manning will always be able to hold that over him. And Manning will even use it for corny dad jokes.