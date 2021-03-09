Eli Manning gets TV show like brother Peyton

Eli Manning is following in his brother’s footsteps once again.

Eli shared a promo on Twitter Monday for his new “Eli’s Places” show on ESPN+. The show will be similar to Peyton’s “Peyton’s Places” show on the network, only it will focus on college football.

I am looking forward to the next College Football Season and going back to school to tell College’s Football’s story on Eli’s Places. Next fall on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/qm5DdlGLG2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 8, 2021

The show will begin airing on ESPN+ in the fall.

This will be Eli’s first media job since he retired after the 2019 season.

Although he was drafted by the Chargers, Eli played his entire 16-season career with the New York Giants. He won two Super Bowls with the team. Unlike his brother Peyton, who went to Tennessee, Eli played quarterback at Ole Miss in college, like his father Archie.

The Manning brothers are getting focused on the TV business, with Peyton building a TV studio.