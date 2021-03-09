 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 8, 2021

Eli Manning gets TV show like brother Peyton

March 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eli Manning

Eli Manning is following in his brother’s footsteps once again.

Eli shared a promo on Twitter Monday for his new “Eli’s Places” show on ESPN+. The show will be similar to Peyton’s “Peyton’s Places” show on the network, only it will focus on college football.

The show will begin airing on ESPN+ in the fall.

This will be Eli’s first media job since he retired after the 2019 season.

Although he was drafted by the Chargers, Eli played his entire 16-season career with the New York Giants. He won two Super Bowls with the team. Unlike his brother Peyton, who went to Tennessee, Eli played quarterback at Ole Miss in college, like his father Archie.

The Manning brothers are getting focused on the TV business, with Peyton building a TV studio.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus