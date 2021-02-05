Peyton Manning focusing on his new TV studio

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Peyton Manning will eventually go into broadcasting or take a front office job with an NFL team, but the soon-to-be Hall of Famer has carved out another niche for himself in retirement for the time being.

Manning has started his own production company called Omaha Productions. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Manning is building off the success of his ESPN+/NFL Films program “Peyton’s Places.” He is planning to use his company to produce similar programs for other well-known athletes.

Manning’s production company will team with his brother Eli for a college football show, David Ortiz for baseball, Ronda Rousey for MMA and Abby Wambach for soccer. Peyton will also continue for at least another year with his NFL film-breakdown show “Detail” for ESPN+.

In addition, Marchand notes that Manning is set to host a reboot of the game show “College Bowl” for NBC. His brother Cooper will be the sideline reporter on the show, and all three Manning brothers are producers.

While he may venture into an executive and/or NFL team owner role at some point, Manning seems to have found his post-retirement calling. He recently shared the one thing he misses from his playing days, and producing shows for sports icons should help him fill some of that void.