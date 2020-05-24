pixel 1
Eli Manning killed it on Twitter during ‘The Match’

May 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

Eli Manning

Who knew Eli Manning would be so good at Twitter?

The longtime New York Giant spent his second day on Twitter trolling his older brother Peyton and the other competitors in “The Match.” He saved most of his best material for Peyton, but he also wryly touted himself during the event. The tweets were likely sent by people tweeting on his behalf as part of an endorsement for Frank’s Red Hot Bloody Mary.

Eli also roasted his brother at the start of the match.

Manning has long shunned social media. He’s only just joined, but it looks like he’s pretty good at it.

