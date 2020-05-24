Eli Manning killed it on Twitter during ‘The Match’

Who knew Eli Manning would be so good at Twitter?

The longtime New York Giant spent his second day on Twitter trolling his older brother Peyton and the other competitors in “The Match.” He saved most of his best material for Peyton, but he also wryly touted himself during the event. The tweets were likely sent by people tweeting on his behalf as part of an endorsement for Frank’s Red Hot Bloody Mary.

Pro Tip: Maybe aim for the green parts #FranksRedHotPartner #TweetSomeHeat — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

“Eli would have made that putt…” I’m Eli Manning, and I approve this heat. #FranksRedHotPartner #TweetSomeHeat — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

There’s a real bond between quarterbacks. Unless they’re trying to beat my brother. Then, they’re nothing to me. #NationalBrothersDay — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

Just to be clear, I’m not playing today because it would have been unfair. Also, I wasn’t invited. #FranksRedHotPartner #TweetSomeHeat — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

Eli also roasted his brother at the start of the match.

Manning has long shunned social media. He’s only just joined, but it looks like he’s pretty good at it.