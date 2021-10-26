Eli Manning had funny zinger for Tom Brady

Peyton and Eli Manning returned on Monday night after taking a break from co-hosting their “Monday Night Football” alternative broadcast for ESPN. They had a pretty special guest list for the Week 7 game between the Saints and Seahawks in Seattle.

In addition to Marshawn Lynch to start the game, the Mannings welcomed in Tom Brady. And it didn’t take long for the jokes to flow.

Eli, whose New York Giants beat Brady’s New England Patriots in the super Bowl twice, zinged Brady. The zinger arose when Brady told Peyton how he enjoyed competing against the former Colts quarterback. Naturally, Eli slipped in how he enjoyed his games against Brady too.

Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli." Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom." Cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/CHL7L5Ns4V — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2021

“I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli,” Brady said.

Eli came back with his zinger, saying, “I enjoyed all of our games, Tom.”

Yes, of course Eli enjoyed those games. Those were the best moments of his career.

As for Brady, Eli’s Giants are responsible for Tom’s biggest disappointment.

Photo: Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports