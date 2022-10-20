 Skip to main content
Elijah Moore misses practice amid frustration over his role

October 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Elijah Moore holding a towel

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Moore missed practice on Thursday for the New York Jets over some frustration over his role.

Moore missed practice for what the team initially said was a personal/family matter. However, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini suggested Moore was sent home due to the receiver’s frustration.

After a promising rookie season, Moore’s fortunes have shifted this year. He caught five touchdowns in 2021, but was not even targeted in last week’s win over Green Bay. That prompted Moore to vent his frustration in a since-deleted tweet.

Moore’s reduction in targets is certainly unusual. However, it’s difficult to argue with what the Jets are doing with things going as well as they are right now.

Elijah MooreNew York Jets
