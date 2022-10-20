Elijah Moore misses practice amid frustration over his role

Elijah Moore missed practice on Thursday for the New York Jets over some frustration over his role.

Moore missed practice for what the team initially said was a personal/family matter. However, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini suggested Moore was sent home due to the receiver’s frustration.

Essentially, Moore was sent home today because he was upset and they wanted to let the emotions — on both sides — calm down. Now, a trade request. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 20, 2022

After a promising rookie season, Moore’s fortunes have shifted this year. He caught five touchdowns in 2021, but was not even targeted in last week’s win over Green Bay. That prompted Moore to vent his frustration in a since-deleted tweet.

Moore’s reduction in targets is certainly unusual. However, it’s difficult to argue with what the Jets are doing with things going as well as they are right now.