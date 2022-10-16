Sauce Gardner savagely taunted Packers fans after Jets’ upset win

The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head. Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

The Jets were a heavy underdog heading into Week 6. They have now improved to 4-2 on the year, and Gardner has played great for them. It may have helped that Aaron Rodgers appeared to be dealing with an injury, but the Jets are showing the rest of the NFL that they are no longer an AFC bottom-feeder.