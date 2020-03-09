Emmanuel Sanders calls out reporter for bad info on his contract negotiations

Emmanuel Sanders does not have time for the nonsense this offseason.

On Monday, the free agent wide receiver called out Kyle Posey of Niners Nation on Twitter for alleging that the San Francisco 49ers had offered him roughly $5-6 million less than what he was looking for.

“Dude you’re making up stuff out of your a–,” wrote Sanders. “No offer has been sent and no talks have been made. Bad reporting at its finest smh.”

The two-time Pro Bowler Sanders pulled down 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in just ten games for the Niners last season. He was largely a non-factor in their Super Bowl run though, catching only five passes in the team’s three playoff games.

Sanders is about to turn 33 and has ten seasons under his belt already, so the market might not be particularly robust for him. But Sanders himself feels very confident about his ability to keep producing, and it should not yet be assumed that he will be parting ways with San Francisco this offseason.