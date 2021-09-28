Emmitt Smith selling his mansion and offering awesome perk

Emmitt Smith is selling his mansion in Dallas, and the Hall of Famer is going out of his way to make the listing appealing to Cowboys fans.

Smith listed his roughly 10,000-square foot home this week for $2.2 million. He and real estate agent, Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Texas, also announced that whoever purchases the home will have an opportunity to sit down to dinner with Smith. TMZ shared the promo video.

It’s unclear why Smith is selling the home, but it should attract plenty of wealthy buyers. The property features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. It also has a media room, pool table and large in-ground pool.

Smith and his longtime wife Pat announced last year that they were getting a divorce. Their son, EJ, plays football at Stanford.