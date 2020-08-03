Emmitt Smith, wife Pat getting divorce after 20 years

Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat have been together since the Hall of Famer was embarrassing defenders as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but the two have decided to separate.

Pat, whose maiden name is Southall, issued a joint statement on social media over the weekend announcing that she and Emmitt are separating. She indicated the split is an amicable one.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the statement read. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time.”

Smith and Southall, who is a former Miss Virginia USA beauty queen, got married in 2000. They have three children together. Smith is Southall’s second wife, as she was also married to actor Martin Lawrence from 1995 to 1997 and has a daughter with him.

EJ Smith, Emmitt’s and Pat’s son, is a top running back like his father and committed to Stanford last year. Emmitt shared an awesome message at the time EJ made the decision.