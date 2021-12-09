 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 9, 2021

Emmitt Smith teases big plans in Las Vegas

December 9, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Emmitt Smith attends a football game

Emmitt Smith announced plans for his newest business venture this week, and it is a big one.

Smith is opening a massive restaurant and entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip. The former Dallas Cowboys star shared a rendering of the 30,000-square-foot establishment on Wednesday and said it is scheduled to open at some point in 2022.

While the exact location has not yet been revealed, there has been speculation that the restaurant will be at Fashion Show Mall. A representative for Smith said the location will not be officially announced for another week or two.

Smith spoke about his new venture with Nation’s Restaurant News this week. He said the venue will host live concerts, watch parties and other upscale events.

“I am excited to be in partnership with such innovative business leaders to create an exceptional space that will bring excellent food, unforgettable events and a high-spirited atmosphere to the legendary Las Vegas Strip,” Smith said. “We are working diligently to ensure this extremely versatile venue will create lasting memories for all those who walk through our doors.”

Smith, 52, seems like he has been quite busy over the past several months. In addition to working on his new Las Vegas business, he also recently listed his Dallas mansion for sale and offered an awesome perk with it. We now know where some of that money will be going.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus