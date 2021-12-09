Emmitt Smith teases big plans in Las Vegas

Emmitt Smith announced plans for his newest business venture this week, and it is a big one.

Smith is opening a massive restaurant and entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip. The former Dallas Cowboys star shared a rendering of the 30,000-square-foot establishment on Wednesday and said it is scheduled to open at some point in 2022.

Something big is in the works! Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a premiere 30,000+ square foot dynamic restaurant and premier event venue overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Scheduled to open in spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/zurPROHvnF — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 9, 2021

While the exact location has not yet been revealed, there has been speculation that the restaurant will be at Fashion Show Mall. A representative for Smith said the location will not be officially announced for another week or two.

Smith spoke about his new venture with Nation’s Restaurant News this week. He said the venue will host live concerts, watch parties and other upscale events.

“I am excited to be in partnership with such innovative business leaders to create an exceptional space that will bring excellent food, unforgettable events and a high-spirited atmosphere to the legendary Las Vegas Strip,” Smith said. “We are working diligently to ensure this extremely versatile venue will create lasting memories for all those who walk through our doors.”

Smith, 52, seems like he has been quite busy over the past several months. In addition to working on his new Las Vegas business, he also recently listed his Dallas mansion for sale and offered an awesome perk with it. We now know where some of that money will be going.