Emmitt Smith warns Cowboys not to ‘mess with’ Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension this offseason, and Emmitt Smith wonders how that could impact the chemistry of the team in 2020.

During an interview with Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio Monday, Smith issued a warning to the Cowboys over the way they have handled Prescott’s contract situation. He said Jerry Jones and company should be careful not to “mess with” the star quarterback.

“If you try to mess with Dak Prescott, trying to mess with him mentally, try to mess with him from a financial standpoint, you’re going to effect the whole chemistry of that entire team,” Smith said. “That’s one of the things I’ve seen many coaches, organizations, and owners do too often and just destroy the chemistry of a ball-club. I’ve seen it happen and I don’t think they need to do that with Dak.”

Smith knows plenty about contract disputes with the Cowboys. He missed the first two weeks of the 1993 season because he and Jones couldn’t work out a deal. Dallas eventually signed him after starting the year 0-2.

As far as Prescott being the right quarterback to lead the Cowboys, Smith says he has no doubt.

“I do think Dak is the guy going forward. There’s no question in my mind about that,” he said. “Dak Prescott is in control of that offensive unit, is in command of that offense, and he has earned the respect as the leader of that team. The way he plays the game translates in that.”

All indications have been that the relationship between Prescott and the Cowboys is still in a good place. They can’t sign him to a long-term deal now that the deadline for franchise tagged players has past, but for all we know they could have a handshake agreement in place. If not, Smith is among those who believe Jones should tread lightly.