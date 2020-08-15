Dak Prescott optimistic about contract after season

Despite the breakdown in negotiations prior to the season, Dak Prescott is clearly confident about his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones both agreed this week that they are optimistic about being able to work out a long-term contract for the quarterback at the end of the 2020 season to prevent Prescott from reaching free agency.

Prescott said he believed the way the preseason negotiations ended would help Jones and his agent, Todd France, see “eye to eye” in future negotiations, via Todd Archer of ESPN. Jones agreed that it’s “better for the Cowboys and hopefully Dak” that a long-term deal is reached as soon as possible.

The Cowboys quarterback has made it clear that he sees his future in Dallas. The organization thinks so as well. The two sides were very close to reaching a deal, but fell just short. Perhaps they can build on those negotiations once they’re allowed to talk again.