Report reveals Eric Bieniemy stance toward Commanders QB

The Washington Commanders have a new offensive coordinator, but it does not appear to change how the team feels about its quarterback situation heading into 2023.

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is on board with the team’s plan to treat Sam Howell as the number one quarterback, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The team still plans to look for a veteran backup, but will not be in the market for veteran starters.

Previous reports had suggested that the starting job was Howell’s to lose, though that word came before the team had hired an offensive coordinator. Bieniemy obviously would have known this before taking the job and is content to keep to the plan.

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Howell did not see any action until the final week of the season, when the Commanders gave him the start after being knocked out of playoff contention. He beat the Cowboys, going 11/19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.