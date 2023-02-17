Eric Bieniemy leaves Chiefs for new offensive coordinator job

Eric Bieniemy will be working for a new team in 2023 after a decade spent with his previous team.

Bieniemy agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a multiyear deal to become their new offensive coordinator. Bieniemy also received a title bump that terms him as assistant head coach in addition to offensive coordinator.

The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me. KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

There were reports for weeks suggesting that Bieniemy could leave the Chiefs after the season. Those reports proved to be correct as he ended up moving on days after the team won the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy had been with the Chiefs since 2013. The 53-year-old has been their offensive coordinator since 2018.

Bieniemy making what appears to be little more than a lateral move on the surface raises plenty of questions. Why is he leaving a championship offense for an inferior team if he’s not moving up the coaching ladder? And why did he begin interviewing for NFL head coach vacancies four years ago and never get hired? There are no simple answers to these questions.

The toughest question lies ahead: how will Bieniemy improve Washington’s offense?