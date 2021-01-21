Report: Eric Bieniemy has real chance of landing Texans head coach job

It appears that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has one last real chance of landing a head coaching job this offseason.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Bieniemy is among those under “heavy consideration” by the Texans, along with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Among those under heavy consideration for Texans: Leslie Frazier (Bills) and Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs). Team has interviewed both along with Matt Eberflus (Colts), David Culley (Ravens) Brandon Staley (hired by Chargers), Joe Brady (Panthers), Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2021

It’s a pretty significant turnaround for Bieniemy, who wasn’t even on the team’s initial list of interviews. It sounds like he impressed in his interview once he got it, and is seriously in the running for the job.

There have been rumors that Bieniemy is the preferred candidate of disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, it’s becoming clear that even this hire may not be enough to placate the quarterback.