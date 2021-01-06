Eric Bieniemy has interviews for every head coach opening except this one

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is one of the hottest names on the coaching market. There are six teams looking to hire head coaches, and all of them either have or will talk to Bieniemy — with one notable exception.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans are the only team with a head coaching vacancy that has not asked the Chiefs for permission to speak to Bieniemy. It does not appear they have any plans to either.

It’s certainly an interesting decision on Houston’s part. The Texans have a quarterback in Deshaun Watson whose game bears at least some similarities to Patrick Mahomes’. One would think that Bieniemy could mold the Houston offense into something very exciting, and provide a boost to a quarterback who seems rather disillusioned right now.

The Texans had major problems on defense this season, so perhaps they want a more defensively-minded coach. If that’s the case, they should probably be calling up this guy.