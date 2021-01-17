Report: Growing sense Deshaun Watson has played last snap with Texans

Deshaun Watson has decided he no longer wants to play for the Houston Texans, and apparently people within the organization fear they are not going to be able to change the quarterback’s mind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that there is a growing sense in and around the Texans organization that Watson will not be with the team much longer. While the offseason just began, Schefter says Watson’s level of unhappiness with the Texans at the moment “cannot and should not be underestimated.”

Watson is furious with the Texans after he was led to believe he would have input in the team’s general manager search and then ignored. A new report states that he is fed up with the lack of direction within the franchise, beginning with owner Cal McNair.

The Texans also ignored their own search firm when hiring Nick Caserio as GM, which likely doesn’t make Watson feel any better about the current state of things.

Watson confirmed his unhappiness with this cryptic tweet on Friday. The Texans have reportedly entertained the idea of a blockbuster QB swap with another team, and it may be time to explore that more closely.