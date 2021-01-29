ESPN analyst: Giants should make this massive offer for Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans may insist they have no intention of trading Deshaun Watson, but that is not going to stop teams from continuing to inquire about the star quarterback. Dan Orlovsky believes the New York Giants should tell the Texans to name their price.

Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback who has gained popularity as an ESPN analyst, said on “Get Up!” Friday that the Giants should offer their two most important offensive players and multiple first-round picks for Watson. Orlovsky says GM Dave Gettleman should tell Houston he’s willing to part with Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and then some.

"If I was Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants, I would take Daniel Jones, I would take Saquon Barkley and I would take three first-round picks, and I would call Houston." —Dan Orlovsky on Deshaun Watson

“As a general manager, the last thing you want to do is look back with regret that we didn’t try hard enough, that we didn’t throw in one extra first-rounder,” Orlovsky said. “That’s the type of person and player you’re gonna get with Deshaun Watson.”

That would certainly get Houston’s attention, but it’s unclear if Gettleman would be willing to give up that much. Many people thought Gettleman reached when he drafted Jones sixth overall in 2019, so he is likely motivated to see that through. Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall the year before, so New York has plenty invested in him, too.

We know that it is going to take multiple first-round picks to convince the Texans to trade Watson, especially after what GM Nick Caserio said about the situation on Friday.

Watson reportedly has a preferred destination in mind, and that team has multiple first-round picks this year. He also has a full no-trade clause. The Giants have not been mentioned as a potential suitor, but they would certainly become one if they’re willing to offer as much as Orlovsky thinks they should.