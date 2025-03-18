ESPN makes change to ‘Monday Night Football’ crew

ESPN has made a change to its “Monday Night Football” crew.

ESPN has hired Artie Kempner to serve as the new director of “Monday Night Football,” replacing Derek Mobley, who was on the job for two years, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported.

Kempner’s name probably means nothing to most fans. He had been with FOX for over 30 years, directed the Super Bowl in 2008, and served as the director for FOX’s No. 2 NFL games. But what will resonate with fans is the idea that ESPN evaluated its “Monday Night Football” presentation and found that it was not at the level they wanted. That’s why they’re making the change.

Kempner will be the third different director that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have had since moving to ESPN for “Monday Night Football” in 2022.

ESPN is looking to punch up its broadcasts ahead of the 2027 Super Bowl, which will be the network’s first ever Super Bowl.

The addition of Buck and Aikman has stabilize things in the “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth and help it compete with the best NFL telecasts. Prior to their arrival, you’d have to go back to 2009-2016 when Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden teamed up that Monday Night Football had a top-notch broadcasting team.