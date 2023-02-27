ESPN draft analyst would be ‘scared to death’ to pick 1 QB

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is a big fan of Bryce Young, but he also would be scared to draft the former Alabama quarterback.

McShay spoke on ESPN Monday with fellow draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. about some of the prospects in this year’s draft. The two talked about Young, who is among the quarterbacks expected to be selected high in the draft.

McShay said he likes Young’s talent. However, McShay said he was told by a scout that Young is 5-foot-10.5 inches tall.

“I love Bryce Young, I really do,” McShay said on ESPN. “I know he’s 195 pounds; a really good friend of mine who’s a scout had him at 5’10½”. But I met with him, I’ve talked to him. He’s special. He’s different. He has the poise, the presence in the pocket, the playmaking, everything else you want. I absolutely love Bryce Young. I would bet on him.”

Young apparently is trying to bulk up to 210 pounds so that he can withstand the big hits from NFL players. But there is nothing he can do to grow, which means his size will likely be a concern for teams.

McShay said if he were an NFL general manager, he would be “scared to death of drafting” Young.

Despite his size, McShay would still take a chance on drafting Young.

Young is a talented player but was also injured during his college career.

Even if some teams would have concerns about drafting Young, we know at least of one team that really likes him.