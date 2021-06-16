Report: ESPN and FOX are in bidding war for Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III is, for the moment, still trying to catch on in the NFL for the 2021 season. However, it seems he has another career waiting for him whenever he wants it.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX and ESPN are in a bidding war over Griffin in the hopes that he will end his NFL career and become a TV analyst. FOX initially showed heavy interest in Griffin, but ESPN wants him badly enough that it spurred them to increase their offer to him. It’s not clear if Griffin plans to retire in order to take either opportunity, but it’s clear that a TV career awaits him whenever he does decide to step away from the NFL.

The reason for the serious interest is apparently because Griffin’s auditions have been fantastic. Marchand adds that sources from both networks were “blown away” by Griffin, and some of them even said his audition was among the best they had ever seen.

ESPN’s offer to Griffin would involve both studio work and opportunities as a color commentator for college games, as well as the chance to appear on other shows during the week. FOX would likely add Griffin to one of its NFL commentary teams while also putting him on its college football studio shows.

Griffin has voiced interest in serving as a mentor for one specific quarterback in 2021. Ironically, he did so as part of a live broadcast that very much hints at his potential as an analyst. The 31-year-old is still young and solid enough to come in and serve as an NFL backup for someone, but the money and the visibility of a high-profile broadcast career may end up being a better option for him at this point.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0