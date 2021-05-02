Robert Griffin III wants to mentor this rookie quarterback

Robert Griffin III has taken a particular interest in one of the rookie quarterbacks of the 2021 class — so much so that he’s interested in joining the team to mentor him.

Griffin, who is currently a free agent, shed some light on the sort of learning curve Trey Lance will face after being selected No. 3 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. Griffin was quarterback of the Washington Football Team while current Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, and Griffin noted how complex Shanahan’s offense could be. He even outright volunteered to join the 49ers to try to help Lance out.

RG3 wants to join #49ers to mentor Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/qqNjG2GCkn — ADAM (@ARock559) May 2, 2021

“I’m excited for (Lance). I think it’ll be great,” Griffin said on Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft coverage. “To be honest with you, I don’t think they have a guy on the roster that would be better situated than myelf to come in and mentor the kid. Who knows, maybe there’s a reunion in store with the Shanahans.”

If nothing else, it’s a clever sales pitch from a guy currently without a team after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Griffin was on that roster as Lamar Jackson blossomed into a star, and he did have some success under Shanahan and his father Mike, albeit brief. Maybe it’s not as crazy an idea as it might initially sound.

Griffin’s comments are a little bit surprising considering he pretty clearly holds a grudge against Mike Shanahan. That might be a bit of a stumbling block.