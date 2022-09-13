ESPN’s Ryan Clark takes mean-spirited shot at Drew Lock

Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 starting job, and no one rubbed Lock’s face in it harder than Ryan Clark.

During the “Monday Night Football” postgame show on ESPN, Clark went out of his way to celebrate the fact that Lock was on the sidelines while Smith was leading the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.

Ryan Clark spot shadows Drew Lock to crap all over him pic.twitter.com/g9bU43w2AX — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 13, 2022

“As long as Drew Lock is standing in that place because Geno Smith is playing very well, that’s the best-case scenario for the Seattle Seahawks,” Clark said.

Even Scott Van Pelt knew that was uncalled for.

Smith was very efficient in Seattle’s 17-16 upset win over the Broncos. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lock arrived in Seattle as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Broncos. He missed some time with an injury and did not get many chances to showcase his skills during the preseason. All he was doing on Monday night was enthusiastically cheering his teammates on when Clark decided to be a jerk.