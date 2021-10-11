ESPN’s Steve Young has harsh comment for Chiefs after loss

Steve Young offered a harsh comment about the Kansas City Chiefs following the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Young, who is one of the analysts on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” was talking about the Bills-Chiefs game prior to Monday night’s Colts-Ravens contest. Young said that the Chiefs had lost their “alpha dog” status in the AFC.

“Everyone knows that in the NFL, they know the alpha dog. And the Chiefs were the alpha dog in the AFC. I felt it changed yesterday,” Young said. “The defense of the Bills, the scar tissue of the Bills, Josh Allen … it just felt like they’ve traded places. And the alpha dog in the AFC yesterday changed to the Bills.”

Young was challenged by Booger McFarland, who questioned whether a game in early October could flip things. He disagreed and said it’s on the Bills to prove it in the postseason.

The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season. One of the victories came on the road in the regular season, and the other came at home in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo getting the win was a big deal on Sunday night.

Even more worrisome for Chiefs fans was Andy Reid’s quote after the loss.

Kansas City is 2-3 this season. The Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC at 4-1.