Andy Reid offers concerning quote after home loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs’ performance this season has left many fans recognizing that things feel differently from the last two years, when they made the Super Bowl both seasons, winning one of them. A quote from Andy Reid after Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills should give them even more concern.

The Chiefs fell behind 24-10 in the second quarter and were down 24-13 at halftime. There was a lengthy weather-related delay that lasted 62 minutes at halftime, and that didn’t hurt the Bills’ momentum.

Buffalo got a pick-six in the third quarter to go up 31-13. Then they intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the ensuing possession, giving them two interceptions of Mahomes in the same quarter.

Buffalo added a fourth quarter TD to seal the double-digit win, which had many people surprised considering KC beat the Bills 38-24 at home in the AFC Championship Game last season.

The outcome of Sunday night’s game also caught Reid off guard. He said he didn’t see the bad loss coming.

Andy Reid: "I didn't see this coming." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 11, 2021

Reid added that his players were “embarrassed” by the game.

Andy Reid on locker room reaction: “They’re embarrassed by it. We all are.” — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 11, 2021

This was the worst home loss by the Chiefs since Reid took over the team in 2013. If they weren’t having a bad week of practice or showing signs of not being focused leading up to the game and just flat-out were beat this badly, that’s not a good thing.

Mahomes offered a comforting message for Chiefs fans after they lost consecutive games this season. Now his Chiefs are 2-3 and the only team in the AFC West without a winning record. Reid’s quote is an indication that the fans should be concerned that this team might not have it this season.