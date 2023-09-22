ESPN’s Bart Scott faces backlash for comment about Trevon Diggs’ injury

Bart Scott on Friday made a lighthearted comment about Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs suffering a season-ending injury, and the former NFL linebacker faced some serious backlash over the remark.

Diggs tore his ACL during practice on Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season. During his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday, Scott described the injury as a “major, major blow” to the Cowboys. Scott then made a reference to how Stephen A. Smith — a proud Cowboys hater — has said in the past that “something bad always happens” to the Cowboys if you wait long enough.

Bart Scott joking about Trevon Diggs’ injury is insane work. Most these guys on the big networks are so bad, it’s unreal. pic.twitter.com/F8raYqVC5y — Ernie (@es3_09) September 22, 2023

Smith and analyst Ryan Clark immediately let Scott know that they did not agree with what he said.

Smith loves trolling the Cowboys for being choke artists. When he says something bad always happens to them, he means something like a costly turnover or missed field goal. Scott was trying to play off of Smith’s hatred for the Cowboys and their fans, but it was not a good idea to bring it up when discussing a serious injury.

Of course, Scott is the same analyst who once suggested his former team would try to deliberately injure an opposing quarterback. This is not the first time he has used questionable judgment on the air.