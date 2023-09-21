Key Cowboys player suffers concerning practice injury

The Dallas Cowboys are sweating after a key player suffered a potentially season-ending injury during Thursday’s practice.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs left Thursday’s practice with an apparent leg injury and will undergo tests. The injury was serious enough that Diggs left practice on crutches, and quarterback Dak Prescott said he was “hoping for the best.”

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered a leg injury today in practice. He is currently being evaluated. Diggs was seen on crutches after practice. Dak Prescott: “Couple of you saw him leaving the field. So prayers; hoping for the best. Simple as that.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 21, 2023

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys fear that Diggs tore his ACL, which would end his season.

The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/ZbZvotcQTy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Diggs has quickly become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and is the anchor of the Cowboys’ secondary. He had a league-leading 11 interceptions in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl again in 2022. It would be a significant loss if the injury is as severe as feared.

The Cowboys are 2-0 after a pair of impressive wins, and will be favored to move to 3-0 as they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.