Key Cowboys player suffers concerning practice injury

September 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the Dallas Cowboys logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are sweating after a key player suffered a potentially season-ending injury during Thursday’s practice.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs left Thursday’s practice with an apparent leg injury and will undergo tests. The injury was serious enough that Diggs left practice on crutches, and quarterback Dak Prescott said he was “hoping for the best.”

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys fear that Diggs tore his ACL, which would end his season.

Diggs has quickly become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and is the anchor of the Cowboys’ secondary. He had a league-leading 11 interceptions in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl again in 2022. It would be a significant loss if the injury is as severe as feared.

The Cowboys are 2-0 after a pair of impressive wins, and will be favored to move to 3-0 as they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Dallas CowboysTrevon Diggs
