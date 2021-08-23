Everson Griffen expected to return to Vikings

Everson Griffen has openly said this offseason that he wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings, and it sounds like the veteran pass-rusher will get his wish.

The Vikings are expected to sign Griffen barring an unexpected snag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday. Griffen worked out for Minnesota last week.

Griffen, 33, had six sacks in 14 games split between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys last season. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings prior to that.

It appeared unlikely that the Vikings would bring Griffin back after he made some controversial remarks about Kirk Cousins back in January. He called Cousins an “a–” in a tweet and implied that Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer never wanted to sign the quarterback. Griffen deleted the tweets and apologized, but you can see the screenshots here.

Griffen hinted last year that he was unhappy with some comments Zimmer made about him, but he apparently got over that. He is obviously familiar with the scheme in Minnesota and should provide the Vikings with some quality depth, at worst.