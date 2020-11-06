Everson Griffen fired up by former coach’s comments

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered up what he likely thought was some praise for a former player he’s facing this week. That player did not take it that way.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Everson Griffen, who spent the majority of his career with the Vikings, did not like Zimmer referring to him as a “good player” during comments this week.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time, and I got a little frustrated when I read that comment what Zimmer said, ‘Oh, Everson was a good player,'” Griffen said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Like, Coach Zimmer just wasn’t a good coach, he was a great coach to me, so for him to call me a good player, that kind of hurts my feelings. On Sunday I’m really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player.”

Zimmer likely thought he was being nice, but Griffen’s mentality is clearly different. We got a hint of his drive when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Given the fact that Zimmer coached Griffen for six seasons, maybe the coach should’ve known Griffen would take it this way.