Everson Griffen regrets comments about Kirk Cousins, wants Vikings return

Everson Griffen remains a free agent with training camp right around the corner, and he is still holding out hope for a Minnesota Vikings return. It’s fair to wonder if the veteran defensive end burned that bridge with some tweets he sent about Kirk Cousins earlier this year, though he has now expressed regret on multiple occasions.

Paul Allen of KFAN said Thursday that Griffin “desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota Vikings.” The 33-year-old said in a text message that he messed up with what he said about Cousins several months ago.

Paul Allen on KFAN said DE Everson Griffen “desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota #Vikings.” Griffen texted Allen that he “bleeped up” with his tweets regarding Cousins and that it was wrong. Allen also mentioned Griffen still has people in his corner with the team — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) July 1, 2021

Griffen called Cousins “a–” in a tweet back in January. He also implied that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer never wanted to sign Cousins. He quickly deleted the tweets and apologized, but you can see screenshots below:

Well dang….. pic.twitter.com/pNw9NkP2uG — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) January 9, 2021

Around the same time, Griffen made it clear on social media that he wants to return to the Vikings. He spent the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota before playing for the Detroit Lions in 2020. He had 3.5 sacks in seven games last year.

Griffen hinted last year that he was unhappy with some comments Zimmer made about him, but apparently he is not holding a grudge. The reality, however, is that he’s on the downside of his career and may not be worth the headache for his former team.