Everson Griffen trying to engineer return to Vikings

Everson Griffen had been a Minnesota Vikings player since beginning his NFL career up until this season. After a year away, it’s pretty clear he wants to get back.

Griffen has been retweeting and reposting Vikings content on social media, including messages from fans who want him to return to Minnesota. On Thursday, he posted an image indicating he was at the team’s facilities.

Everson Griffen, who has been re-posting requests on Instagram for him to re-join the Vikings, went to the team’s facility today, per his IG. pic.twitter.com/LxxGifFHdo — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 7, 2021

Griffen told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he is essentially waiting for the team’s phone call.

“You tell them, I said, ‘If you want it, go get it,'” Griffen said. “You can put that.”

Griffen collected 74.5 sacks in ten seasons with Minnesota, and he was selected to four Pro Bowls as a member of the team. There was some brief tension between him and his former coach this past season, but it didn’t appear to be anything truly serious. The ball is clearly in the Vikings’ court here, because Griffen is not hiding his intentions.