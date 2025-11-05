Everyone had the same reaction to Tom Brady cloning his dog

Tom Brady has a new dog that looks an awful lot like his old dog, and the legendary quarterback recently revealed that there is a scientific reason behind that.

In a statement on Tuesday, Brady revealed that his dog Junie is a clone of his former dog Lua, who died in December 2023. Brady made the revelation on the same day that biotech company Colossal Biosciences, which specializes in de-extinction and conservation of animal species through genetic engineering, announced that it has acquired Viagen Pets and Equine.

Viagen is known for cloning pets for celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton.

Brady, an investor in the Texas-based Colossal Biosciences, said Junie was cloned using a blood draw from Lua before Lua died.

“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed,” Brady said in a statement. “In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

Most people seem to agree that cloning a family pet is just plain bizarre.

Thanks for the really weird message of the day pic.twitter.com/FdDHEMPHD0 — Hado (@Hadometa) November 4, 2025

I’ll take things only weird rich people do for $800 — Rod Calzone (@RodneyCalzone) November 4, 2025

Even former NFL linebacker Rob Ninkovich, who won two Super Bowls with Brady in New England, believes what Brady did is “strange.”

Fans have learned plenty of weird things about Brady over the years, but cloning a dog is on another level.