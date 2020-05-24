Tom Brady cracks funny joke about his hatred for strawberries, tomatoes

Tom Brady has an infamous hatred for strawberries, and he claims he had never tried one in his life prior to eating one during an appearance on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” back in 2016. After a bit of a problem was discovered with the fruit this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is feeling validated.

In a disturbing TikTok trend, people have discovered that bugs may crawl out of strawberries if you soak them in warm salt water for about 30 minutes. Experts say the little bugs are a species of fly called the spotted wing drosophila, and they sometimes lay their eggs inside over-ripened fruits. When Brady caught wind of the disturbing news, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to gloat about being anti-strawberry.

Tom Brady has found a reason to celebrate his hatred of strawberries… pic.twitter.com/DtgvLiiU0Q — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 24, 2020

Brady also mentioned tomatoes, which he avoids for a different reason. The 42-year-old does not eat tomatoes, peppers and some other vegetables due to the belief that they cause inflammation.

We all know Brady eats some extremely weird things as part of his unique diet, but it looks like leaving strawberries off the list may be paying off at the moment.

